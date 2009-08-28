High Speed Rail’s Missed Connections

Ever since its inclusion in the American Recovery and Reinvestment (stimulus) Act, the $8 billion in funding for high speed rail (HSR) has enchanted the American public. Stories abound detailing the potential for new corridors, what it may do to our metropolitan areas, and whether we need the investment at all.

Recently Edward Glaeser has been conducting a hypothetical cost-benefit analysis of these projects in the New York Times. But it’s worth looking at them as they stand now.

Potential applicants have been frenzied, submitting 278 applications totaling over $102 billion in an effort to get their hands on a piece of that $8 billion.

While these applications suggest ample demand for HSR corridors, national demand may still be under-represented. This has to do with the limited number of corridors approved for federal investment.