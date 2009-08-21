21st Century Governing with 18th Century Tools

Fareed Zakaria’s The Post-American World was a highlight of my beach reading this summer.

In the new preface to the paperback edition, Zakaria writes about the transnational nature of global challenges, but he could be describing the cross-border realities bedeviling America’s metropolitan areas… and the absolute inadequacy of both global and metropolitan forms of governance.

In Zakaria’s words: “[T]oday’s problems demand a multilateral solution even when one is extraordinarily difficult to achieve. Consider almost any serious problem we face today: chances are it implicates more than one country. Terrorism, financial contagion, infectious diseases, energy, security--all these challenges require coordinated responses, and in some cases institutions that can implement them.”

Substitute “municipality” for “country” and the resemblance between global and metropolitan challenges--and their economic import--become quite clear.