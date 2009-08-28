Welcome to the New TNR.com!

Welcome, dear readers, to the revamped TNR.com. We understand that reinvention is part of the very fabric of the internet, and so an overhaul like this is not usually regarded as an event of the same magnitude as, say, an old-fashioned print magazine relaunch. But this new site is a very big deal for us.

There are plenty of Old Media haunts where the marquee writers still turn up their noses at the web. You’ll find many venerable magazines with sites that have an entirely different roster of contributors and an entirely different sensibility from print. We’re pretty proud of the fact that the same writers who produce cover stories also produce blog posts and web pieces--an astonishing number of them, in fact.

This profusion of content meant that the last iteration of TNR.com often seemed a blur: Our pieces and items raced past so quickly that even a careful reader could miss them. A large volume of editorial requires new systems for organizing and presenting, a different sense of hierarchy. So, we’ve redesigned the architecture of the site to match the magazine we have become, capturing the dynamism of TNR.com and better touting the things we consider lasting.

Aside from the changes that will be apparent at a glance--the new homepage design, the “most read” box, more easy access to “sharing” sites--there are significant upgrades to the infrastructure of the site. At long last, we have our archives back. (Well, at least the last decade’s worth. The rest of the archives will be available in the coming months.) You’ll also be able to search these archives in new (hopefully more useful) ways. A click on an author’s byline, for instance, will send you to a writer’s TNR oeuvre.