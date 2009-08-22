Moderate, Shmoderate ... What Does Palestinian Moderation Really Mean?

David Feith won his journalistic battle stripes at Columbia University, where the administration of Lee Bollinger has so distorted the notion of academic freedom that it has become a shield for fantasy and fakery. But this shield is not actually defensive. It is an aggressive weapon wielded under pretense of being under attack.

Anyway, from today's international edition of the Wall Street Journal, here's a piece by David about the strange contours and character of the "moderate" wing of Palestinianism.