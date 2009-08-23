Sunday Morning Gotcha: Gregory Busts Hatch

Health care was the main topic of discussion on Meet the Press this morning. And at one point, Senator Orrin Hatch made a misleading, if all too familiar, claim. If reform includes a public insurance plan, Hatch said, tens of millions of people would lose their private insurance and enroll in the public plan instead. Hatch went on to say that both government and private-sector economists agree, citing one estimate that more than a hundred million people could end up in the government-run plan.

The claim is misleading because the government and private-sector economists didn't say that. Readers of Harold Pollack's item earlier this week are familiar with the reasons. For the rest of you, here's a refresher:

The private sector economists Hatch has in mind are the experts at the Lewin Group. And it's true, the Lewin Group did famously produce an estimate that reform with a public option might attract more than a hundred million people. But Lewin didn't base its estimate on legislation moving through Congress. It based its estimate on a hypothetical version that lacked certain key elements, most notably a firewall preventing large employers from buying into the public plan.*

When you add those missing elements, the number of people who drop or lose private insurance and then take up public insurance dwindles to almost nothing--a few million. And, in fact, that's precisely what the Congressional Budget Office--the government economists Hatch was talking about--found when it analyzed legislation from the House of Representatives and Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) committee.