Scaling Back Reform: Dumb Policy, Dumber Politics

Still, it’s safe to assume some of the advocates for scaling back are thinking about politics, too. And not without reason. After a rough month in which talk of “death panels” filled the airwaves and polls showed voters growing gradually more disenchanted with the administration’s handling of health care, these people undoubtedly figure it’s a safer political bet--that a smaller reform package will ultimately prove more popular.

But would it really? As I’ve written previously, the legislation that’s made it through committee has already been “scaled back.” In order to keep the price tag at or below $1 trillion over ten years, Democrats had to write bills that would roll out reforms slowly, over several years, so that a new system was not fully in place until 2013 or later. That’s a long time to wait for change, particularly if you’re one of the unlucky souls who ends up without insurance--or with inadequate insurance--when illness strikes.

The saving grace of those four bills was that the consumer protections and financial assistance in them remained reasonably strong. If reform ends up looking like those four bills, then financial assistance would be available to people earning up to four times the poverty rate--or around $88,000 a year in family income. (Subsidies would be available on a sliding scale, so that a family making $70,000 would get very little, a family making $60,000 would get more, and so on.) Such a measure would also limit out-of-pocket expenses to $10,000 a year per family, while providing other crucial protections. And, of course, it would include a real public insurance option.

If Conrad and his supporters get their way, the new health care system won’t be nearly as generous--or protective. They’ve made clear they want a package that costs less than $1 trillion. A lot less. And, thanks to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, we have some sense of what that would mean in practice.

Based on previously leaked drafts of legislation going through the Senate Finance Committee--the last of the five considering health legislation, and the only where it’s still hung up--the Center was able to project what a scaled back plan would look like. Their conclusions, as noted previously in this space, were pretty discouraging: