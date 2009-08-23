Does It Matter Who Succeeds Ted Kennedy?

I know this is kind of a gruesome exercise, but since Sen. Kennedy himself initiated the discussion, I think it's within bounds to think through the political implications of his possible death in the next few months. Simply put, last week's proposal--having the Massachusetts governor appoint a caretaker senator until a special election could be held five months hence--was a tactical mistake.

Why? Pretty much everyone assumes Kennedy's major concern is health care. As the Boston Globe wrote in its second-day story about the proposal:

The senator did not specifically mention his battle with brain cancer or the health care debate in Washington. But his request clearly stems from his concern that President Obama’s efforts to win passage of a health care bill could hinge on being able to muster every Democratic vote in the Senate. ...

Kennedy’s request did find some support on Beacon Hill yesterday, including from state Senator Robert A. O’Leary, whose district includes Kennedy’s Hyannis Port home. O’Leary said he would be proud to sponsor the change in law.