Don't Sweat It

Obama sure looks to be in trouble, but we’ve seen this summertime hysteria before.

As the Dog Days of August descended upon us, there developed across the progressive chattering classes a deep sense of malaise bordering on depression, if not panic--much of it driven by fears about the leadership skills of Barack Obama. The polling numbers seemed to weaken every day, and Democratic unease was matched by growing glee on the airwaves of Fox and in Republican circles everywhere.

Within ten weeks, however, Obama was elected president and joy returned to the land.