The Tomb of an Unknown Troop? A Modest Proposal On a Vile and Barbarous Usage Mistake



Jan Freeman’s column Sunday, subbing for William Safire, on what Ambrose Bierce--along with others--considered “bad language” a hundred years ago was a delight. Ever been self-conscious about the difference between various and several? Did you know that talented is a “vile and barbarous vocable” because there is no verb to talent?

Me either--but I did know that according to other prescriptive proscriptions back in that era, a paragraph like this one would have been considered vile and barbarous:

Let’s have a look at the first two chapters I have excerpted, where we learn about the period when the Cross-Bronx Expressway was being built from the standpoint of people who were born in East Tremont and lived there all of their lives.

First two was considered wrong unless you meant that the chapters were arranged in pairs, of which one was examining the first of them. Otherwise, if you just meant the initial two things in a sequence, you were to say two first (I’m not kidding!). And never mind was being built, which was thought of as a vulgar alternative to the “proper” was building (The bridge was building at the same time as the office building was).

All of these things look as antique and irrelevant as parlor ballads and poultice cures today, and yet we hold on to our modern words and constructions that we just “don’t like.” We often think of clarity, unaware that we are fetishizing clarity in a particular instance while letting it go in a million other places--after all, that first two and two first distinction is, after all, magnificently “clear” and yet we hardly feel slovenly in having let it go.