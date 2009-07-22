Left Behind

Do progressives have any power over the Obama administration?

Only six months into the Obama presidency, the new administration has already experienced an unusually robust assortment of criticism from fellow Democrats, at least at the elite opinion-leading and activist level. The extended progressive "honeymoon" that John Judis warned against in these pages back in February has largely faded.

Obama has been faulted in large swaths of the blogosphere and op-ed pages for a wide array of missteps, if not downright heresies. Here are just a few:

*Undertaking expensive and questionably effective "bailouts" of the financial sector instead of simply regulating and/or nationalizing it.