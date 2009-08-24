Now the GOP Loves Medicare? It's So Hard to Keep Track...

Harold Pollack is a professor at the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration and Special Correspondent for The Treatment.

In this morning’s Washington Post, RNC chairman Michael Steele weighs in with what he modestly calls a “Seniors’ Health Care Bill of Rights.” Continuing on the death panel theme, Steele comes out against various mythical rationing measures no Democrat proposes or supports. He goes on to say the following:

First, we need to protect Medicare and not cut it in the name of "health-insurance reform."… [President Obama] and congressional Democrats are planning to raid, not aid, Medicare by cutting $500 billion from the program to fund his health-care experiment.



This GOP pose as Medicare protector seemed a bit strange. So I got on my computer and googled some stories. I found the following Wall Street Journal story going all the way back to October, 8, 2008. The piece is headlined, “McCain Plans Federal Health Cuts.” It opens as follows: