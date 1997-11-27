Ambassador Feelgood

After North Korea, Richardson's next exploit came in the Sudan in December 1996, where he negotiated with rebel leader Kerubino Kwanyin Bol for the release of three Red Cross workers. Richardson got the hostages out by drinking goat-meat dipped in green slime with Kerubino and inquiring after the leader's ill daughter. And yet, questions linger about his mission. Andrew Natsios, the vice president of World Vision, observes that "one of the people he was sitting with is simply a criminal allied with the northern government [of Sudan]. He specializes in massacres and atrocities. He's not someone you want to be associated with. We paid ransom." A top Senate staffer on Sudan is even more critical. "You wondered if he was flying to Khartoum with a cake and a Bible," the staffer says. "It was a poor man's Irancontra." Richardson did manage to free five Sudanese rebels who had also been on the Red Cross plane that had crashed. The jeeps and radios that Richardson agreed to give Kerubino, the staffer says, may not seem like much to Americans, but "in that neighborhood they can change the balance of power. He's giving some fairly significant hardware to scum of the earth."

For all his peregrinations as a freelance courier for the Clinton administration, Richardson was also choosy about his assignments--that is, he was careful to take only assignments where he was likely to come out looking good. As a congressman, he met with Serbia's Slobodan Milosevic; but when Clinton asked Richardson to head a congressional team to monitor the Bosnian elections in 1996, Richardson demurred, citing a family commitment. Richardson had no intention of becoming embroiled in an election process whose outcome was difficult to predict.

Overall, however, Richardson was eager to do the administration's bidding because he yearned for a cabinet post. In 1992, Richardson had eyed the Interior Secretary's job, but environmental groups protested, fearing that he would be too sympathetic to ranching interests. Bruce Babbit got the nod. In 1996, Richardson, who addressed the Democratic convention in Chicago on prime time television, wanted to head the Commerce Department. But Clinton had another post in mind: U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Convinced by his mentor, Henry Cisneros, to accept, Richardson hoped, as Cisneros had suggested, that it might allow him to duplicate Moynihan's and Albright's bids for national prominence. By all accounts, Richardson has continued his genial ways since coming to the U.N. During his first day on the job, Richardson popped down to the cafeteria to chat with the workers in Spanish and eat lunch. In the Security Council, said one of Richardson's staffers, he'll walk up to the Russian ambassador and ask, "Hey, Sergie, how you doing?" But Richardson's desire to make friends with everyone he meets has not always served him well in the diplomatic snake pit of the U.N. The current debate over paying America's arrears to the U.N. has been a prime example. Senator Jesse Helms has insisted that American payment of arrears be contingent on sweeping cutbacks in the U.N. bureaucracy, but initially Richardson told member states that the administration would continue to push for more money. "I took him aside," says a Senate staffer, "and said, `Do you know what you're doing? You can't appropriate more than Congress is giving you.'" Since then, however, Republicans say that Richardson has worked effectively for U.N. reform.