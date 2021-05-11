If he had lived, John F. Kennedy would have been 70 this year. The fact that it is impossible to visualize JFK as a septuagenarian is a tribute to the energy with which, even if it was only out of ambition, he occupied the present, and so made it possible to imagine a future that also could be occupied. Even those of us who have been severe critics of much of JFK's manner of governing can recognize, as many of his close acquaintances and supporters themselves say, that he grew by leaps and bounds as he moved from the House to the Senate to the threshold of the presidency, and then into the White House itself. Although he was pushed forward by his father, one can point almost to the moment in the 1960 campaign when he refused to be stuck where his father remained. He almost literally cut the cord binding him to his father's influence. But Edward Kennedy in 25 years in the Senate has shown no sign of growth.

The tragedy and the offense do not lie in him personally, but in the awesome rise of the Kennedy clan to the status of almost the royal family of the world, and its no less rapid decline into irrelevance. Edward Kennedy, trailing the clouds of glory from his elder brothers, has enough presence and aura to anchor the Democratic Party to a withered environment, a lunar landscape, in which it can find no sustenance, and offer none to the ordinary Americans who would dearly like to be able to vote for it again.

For all his self-advertised care for the poor of the world--his global, globular, empty compassion--Edward Kennedy is, as he appeared in the Bork hearings, an overfed, middle-aged yuppie, whose dewlaps flap when he recites the incantations pressed into his hands by his aides. It is hard to recall any other celebrated politician, on either side of the Atlantic, who has ever spoken so much, so tritely, with so little evidence that any wheels are turning inside his skull, Kennedy beats his big brass drum, and every time not only the lamb's-wool heads of the sticks but his fists go through the hide. At least Robert Kennedy was alarming enough to be feared. But Edward Kennedy? Who's afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?