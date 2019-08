In the second part of an interview on the Middle East, TNR contributing editor Yossi Klein Halevi argues that both the United States and Israel have taken significant steps towards calming tensions between the two countries, but that Obama's unrealistic aspirations may negate all forms of progress.

Check out the latest on TNRtv:

Johnson: When Did Innovation Start Hurting Society?

Halevi: Take Fatah's Defense Of Terrorism Seriously