Edward M. Kennedy, 1932-2009

A little after 1 a.m., Senator Kennedy's office sent out this press release:

Edward M. Kennedy--the husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle we loved so deeply--died late Tuesday night at home in Hyannis Port. We’ve lost the irreplaceable center of our family and joyous light in our lives, but the inspiration of his faith, optimism, and perseverance will live on in our hearts forever. We thank everyone who gave him care and support over this last year, and everyone who stood with him for so many years in his tireless march for progress toward justice, fairness and opportunity for all. He loved this country and devoted his life to serving it. He always believed that our best days were still ahead, but it’s hard to imagine any of them without him.