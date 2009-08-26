Liberalism's Torch Bearer

The elder statesman. The dynastic icon. The man of personal excess. The man of a thousand legislative accomplishments. As the tributes and obituaries attest, Ted Kennedy was all of these things, at one time or another--for better and, yes, sometimes for worse. Like he famously said of his slain brother, Robert, Ted Kennedy "need not be idealized, or enlarged in death beyond what he was in life."

But Ted Kennedy was something else, too. He was a crusader. He was--again, to quote his fraternal eulogy--somebody "who saw wrong and tried to right it." He possessed not just a clarity of purpose, but a certainty that his purpose had moral grounding. And that made Kennedy somewhat unusual, or at least quaint, in the part of the ideological universe he inhabited.

We live in a strange political moment, one in which conservatives talk freely--and instinctively--of their causes in moral terms, whether it's a matter of life or death, or a matter simply of death taxes. To regulate the practices of business or to cede a woman's control over pregnancy; to erect walls between church and state or to raise taxes on capital gains. All of these things, in the conservative mind, are evil. And they are not afraid to say so. Liberals are not so quick to invoke morality. We call up statistics and, if we're feeling indignant, we'll take a stand on integrity and honesty. But we seem strangely uncomfortable making naked appeals to the public's sense of right and wrong--whether out of a confidence that our policy analysis will prevail or a fear that the public will not see things the way we do.

I confess my sense of this is informed heavily by what's transpired over the last few weeks, over what was Kennedy's signature issue. Guaranteeing that all Americans can get affordable health care was a lifelong quest for Kennedy. He pursued it when it was popular and when it was unpopular, in ways big and small. And this year, finally, he seemed on the verge of achieving it--if only he could hang on to see the process through to its completion. But for the last month or so, a conservative backlash has halted that progress, and threatened to stop it altogether. On cable television and in town halls, conservatives rail against health care reform as an unconscionable infringement on liberty--an effort, literally, to snuff out the sick, the elderly, and the veterans of foreign wars.