From The Archives: Ted Kennedy

After the news of Senator Edward M. Kennedy's death, we dug into our archives to see how his career in politics evolved.

  • Kennedy: Ifs, Ands, and Buts, by Walter Pincus (6/29/1974). In a profile of Kennedy as a young senator, Pincus discusses Kennedy’s ambitions, his leadership style, and his commitment to health care reform.
  • Hamalot: The Democratic Buffoon-In-Chief, by Henry Fairlie (10/19/87). Fairlie laments what he sees as a lack of depth in Kennedy’s causes and argues that after 25 years in the senate Kennedy has not matured as a politician or a man.

