Is the Sixtieth Democratic Vote On the Way?

This Boston Herald story, via Ben Smith, seems to suggest as much:

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo has given his behind-closed-doors blessing to an effort to hand Gov. Deval Patrick the power to appoint a temporary successor to U.S. Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, sources say. ...

Elections Law committee co-chair Sen. Tom Kennedy (D-Brockton) said he and House co-chair Michael J. Moran (D-Boston) may bump up a hearing date for a bill that would give temporary appointing power to Patrick to Sept. 17.

“(The bill) was originally grouped in with the October hearing, but we’re trying to take into consideration the interest of the legislators,” said Kennedy.

Rep. Robert M. Koczera (D-New Bedford), who filed the bill, spoke to Moran yesterday and said he received assurances that his bill would be heard before the original Oct. 7 hearing.

“I’m pretty confident they’ll try to honor the request in some way,” said Koczera.