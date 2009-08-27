Chris Matthews Isn't Over It

On MSNBC's Morning Joe today, Joe Scarborough hosted a panel that included Chris Matthews and New York Times managing editor Jill Abramson. As the discussion was coming to a close, the subject of this morning's (excellent) New York Times story about Ted Kennedy's final days came up. The comprehensive piece was written by Mark Leibovich, the same Times reporter who wrote a much-discussed and extremely enjoyable profile of Matthews last year. Here is the amusing transcript:

Chris M.: [To Abramson] By the way, congratultions on Mark Leibovich’s piece. He saved his generosity over a lifetime--he saved that generosity for that piece. Don’t you think he rationed it well?

Joe S. [laughing]: Are you suggesting he didn’t ration it during your piece?

Jill: To hear Chris praise Mark Leibovich really does move me