The Weekly Standard's latest editorial, by Bill Kristol:

Conservative policy wonks helped to explode the false budgetary and health-improvement claims made on behalf of Obamacare. Conservative polemicists pointed out how Obamacare--conceived in the spirit of budget chief Peter we-spend-too-much-as-a-nation-on-health-care Orszag and adviser Ezekiel we-need-to-stop-wasting-money-on-extending-low-quality-lives Emanuel--means, in effect, death panels.

Right. Just like Kristol is, in effect, an intellectual.

By the way, unless I'm missing something, there is literally not a single word on the Weekly Standard home page about Ted Kennedy. Not even a one liner blog item. (Contrast with National Review, which had several articles and items, including a staff editorial.)