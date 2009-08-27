Are Peak Oil Fears Really Bogus?

Earlier this week, energy consultant Michael Lynch wrote a New York Times op-ed that aimed to debunk "peak oil" fears. Lynch dismissed "the theory that geological scarcity will at some point make it impossible for global petroleum production to avoid falling." While some peak-oil proponents argue that oil companies are discovering just one new barrel of oil for every three or four that's produced (leading to dwindling reserves), Lynch argued that this is much too pessimistic, noting that estimates for known fields often get revised upward but don't get reported as "new discoveries." He then went on to say:

In the end, perhaps the most misleading claim of the peak-oil advocates is that the earth was endowed with only 2 trillion barrels of "recoverable" oil. Actually, the consensus among geologists is that there are some 10 trillion barrels out there. A century ago, only 10 percent of it was considered recoverable, but improvements in technology should allow us to recover some 35 percent—another 2.5 trillion barrels—in an economically viable way.

In other words, even Lynch himself admits "that geological scarcity will at some point make it impossible for global petroleum production to avoid falling"—he just thinks that point is further away than peak-oil theorists claim. If you believe that technology gains will allow us to one day discover and tap a total of 3.5 trillion barrels of oil instead of two trillion, then we haven't passed the halfway point yet (to date, humanity has only produced about 1.1 trillion barrels of oil).

As you'd expect, Lynch's op-ed attracted a torrent of criticism. Nate Hagens of The Oil Drum pointed out that fears of peak oil aren't just based on capacity figures. It also has to do with flow rates, timing, and costs. That is, just because the oil's out there somewhere doesn't mean we're pumping it out of the ground fast enough to meet our needs. As the International Energy Association notes in its "World Energy Outlook 2008":