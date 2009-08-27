Today at TNR (August 27, 2009)

- ‘We Can’t Just Do Nothing’: Can A Liberal Be Both Opposed To Imperialism And Devoted To Human Rights? by Richard Just
- What ESPN Could Teach The News Media About Covering Town Halls, by Anthony Wright
- Has Israel Been Doing Enough To Fight European Anti-Semitism? by Yossi Klein Halevi
- Kennedy’s Legacy: Challenging Liberals To Be More Comfortable Invoking Right And Wrong, by Jonathan Cohn
- Triumph And Tragedy: The Seesaw Life Of Edward M. Kennedy, by Sean Wilentz
- Washington Diarist: Who Are You Calling A Self-Hating Jew? by Leon Wieseltier
- Would Liberals Really Be Happier If Obama Were More Like LBJ? by Ed Kilgore