The Return of the Duke

Marc Ambinder and others are reporting that Michael Dukakis is the most likely placeholder Senator should the Massachusetts legislature grant Deval Patrick the power to make a temporary appointment until a special election can be held for Ted Kennedy's seat. That makes sense to me. Ambinder, however, raises the possibility that Patrick might pick an up-and-coming Democratic pol for the job and thus give him or her a major leg up in the special election. I don't see that happening--not only because Patrick isn't Blago, but also because Kennedy, before his death, specifically requested that Patrick receive an "explicit personal commitment" from his appointee not to seek the seat on a permanent basis if the legislature grants Patrick that power. It would be politically disastrous for Patrick to go against Kennedy's wishes.

Since this is one of those things that does seem appropriate to bet on, I'm willing to wager that Dukakis will be the temporary replacement and Martha Coakley will win the special election to be the permanent ones. Any takers?

Related Links:

Click Here to read Ed Kilgore take on Mitt Romney's chances.