Who Knew? Mickey Did.

Mickey also takes issue with my argument that curbing health care spending is a good idea, because money spent on health care is money not spent on other things. I had mentioned public housing, provoking this response:

"Public housing"! Now there's a government expenditure with a good track record. By all means, let's spend less money treating sickness and disease and more money on the beloved public housing program. ... Suggested bumper sticker: "Less Healing, More HUD!" ... I mean, how could these guys be losing the debate?

OK, public housing was perhaps not the smartest government rogram for me to single out (although I remain a fan of housing vouchers and recent efforts at mixed-income public housing). I still think the general point stands. Rising health care costs are a major reason take-home pay for lower- and middle-income workers have been growing so slugglishly. And if the projections are even close to right, they're going to impose a huge drain on the federal budget in the coming decades, requiring either vary large tax increases, deep cuts elsewhere, or debt levels that are truly worrisome.

Now, I could happily live with that situation--naturally, I'd opt for the higher taxes--if the money were actually buying good health care. I don't think it is. I didn't used to put much stock in that argument, but, as I wrote, the evidence on it is simply overwhelming. Even if you think the critics of high spending, like the scholars at Dartmouth, are only one-third correct, we're wasting a ton of money.

How you go about reducing that spending is, I readily concede, a complicated and difficult question. Do it clumsily or hastily and you end up whacking a lot of the good care with the bad. The virtue of the approach Obama has outlined is that it seeks to put pressure on costs carefully and gradually. Basically, it involves trying a bunch of different reforms, somewhat gingerly, and seeing which ones work. This, by the way, is why the Congressional Budget Office has been skeptical; they won't score savings if reform doesn't push for change more aggressively.