Defining "Settlement Freeze"

Recent reports have indicated that the way U.S. and Israel might be able to reach agreement on settlement freeze is by excluding East Jerusalem in such a freeze, among other things. But it's not clear whether that will fly:

Egypt's foreign minister says East Jerusalem must be included in a freeze of Israeli settlement activity before Middle East peace talks can restart.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit told reporters in Stockholm on Friday that Jerusalem is Arab "and it will continue to be so."

He said the Arab world expects the area to be included in a moratorium on Israeli settlements.