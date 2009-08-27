Who Will Take Kennedy's Senate Seat?

A week before his death, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy asked Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick to find a way to appoint someone to take his place in the event of his death--an action that has been forbidden by Massachusetts law since 2004, when Democratic state senators changed the system to keep appointments out of the hands of then-Governor Mitt Romney.

