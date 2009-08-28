A Strange Prediction

Charles Krauthammer today predicts that the Democrats will soon abandon the whole idea of using health care reform to “bend the curve” toward less explosive cost growth. He predicts they will:

more generally, abandon the whole idea of Obamacare as cost-cutting. True, it was Obama's original rationale for creating a whole new entitlement at a time of a sinking economy and a bankrupt Treasury. But, as many universal-health-care liberals complain, selling pain is poor salesmanship.

I don’t think that Democrats will do this, but I see his point. It’s hard to make even the most sensible reforms to our woefully wasteful health care system when Republicans are willing to demagogue such efforts as “rationing.” For instance, I see today, one such right-winger writes:

Government-subsidized universal and virtually unlimited coverage will vastly compound already out-of-control government spending on health care. The financial and budgetary consequences will be catastrophic.