Implementing ARRA--Another Way to Gauge Stimulus Success

With the President Obama’s $787 billion stimulus package (aka, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act or ARRA) six months old now, it's fair to ask like everybody else is: How’s it working?

One way to decide is to simply count the jobs created and jobs preserved. And on that front the commentariat has been quick to pronounce. The Heritage Foundation’s James Sherk says the stimulus has failed to stem the unemployment rate, while economist-columnist Paul Krugman--who has worried the package was too small--concludes that around a million more Americans are working now than would have been employed without the plan. Krugman believes the stimulus has played a “significant role” in pulling the economy out of its free fall.

However, there's another way to gauge success, and that is to ask how well the law is working to stimulate metropolitan innovations in governance and program delivery—innovations that offer the best chance to truly maximize the impact of recovery investments. Shunted aside by the need to intervene quickly last winter, this goal of longer-term “transformation” has never been renounced by the Obama administration and in fact is rightly retained.

Recently we’ve been focusing on the fortunes of such creative local implementation in a recent in-depth paper and 15 “design snapshots” profiling leading-edge stimulus applications.