The 2008 German Film, The Baader Meinhof Complex, was released in New York on Friday. The film tells the story of the Red Army Faction, a West-German militant group repsonsible for several acts of violence over the course of the 1970's and 80's. Reviews have been mostly positive, with Slate describing it as having a weaker second act but still epic in scope, and The New York Times remarking on how the film captures the tragic idealism of the militants.

TNR reviewed the film last December. Jeffery Herf's review explains that the film challenges many romantic myths that had developed in Germany about the radical movements of the 60's and 70's. He pointed out that a similar, unflinching look at America's own history with extremist groups (such as the Weathermen) is needed but unlikely to come out of Hollywood.

