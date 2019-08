Colleague--and Kubrick enthusiast--Henry Riggs passes along the news that Dame Vera Lynn, a.k.a. "The Forces' Sweetheart," has just charted in the UK at the record age of 92 with her her album We'll Meet Again: The Very Best of Vera Lynn. The most encouraging aspect of this musical reacquaintance, of course, is that it didn't even entail nuclear Armageddon: