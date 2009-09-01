In 2007, the United States spent a total of $2.2 trillion--16.2 percent of our GDP, or about $7,400 per resident--on health care, more than three times what we spent in 1990. Of that, some 12 percent is paid directly by consumers--almost $900 per year for every man, woman, and child living in America. And still we do the equivalent of ordering a meal or driving a new car off the lot with no idea of the price. Why, in a nation where people scour the Internet and sales outlets for the best deals on everything from underwear to stereo equipment, are Americans consistently willing to purchase one of the costliest items on our national shopping list without ever asking how much it will set them back?

While the national debate over health care reform boils and bubbles, I have a simple proposal that I believe can help contain rising health care costs without requiring any changes in the way health care is delivered and paid for: Require our nation’s medical care providers to publish a complete price list for all their services, procedures, medications, and tests. This price list would be required of all doctors, hospitals and emergency departments, consulting specialists, freestanding radiology labs, visiting nurse services, physical therapists, and any other institution involved in providing health care services.

Such a list would ideally include the base fees charged to consumers for services that aren’t fully covered by insurance, including in-house care and the costs of all tests that are outsourced to testing laboratories, as well as the discounted fees for these same services that have been negotiated with various insurers (including Medicare and Medicaid). And since insurance companies typically reimburse out-of-network fees only up to 70-80 percent of what the company calculates is the “reasonable and customary” charge for a service, insurance companies would also have to disclose these limits to their policyholders. (Some insurers already make this information easily available.) Armed with these two numbers--the cost of service and the limits of the insurance reimbursement--the patient could calculate his out-of-pocket expenses before incurring them. Patients and consumer groups could also evaluate the fairness of “reasonable and customary” limits, which insurance companies have often been accused of setting too low.

Emergencies are more complicated, of course, but in cases where a posted price isn’t readily available--such as when a specialist is called into an emergency department, or a doctor makes an on-the-spot decision to prescribe a certain medication--there should also be a requirement to verbally inform any potential patient, in advance, of what a certain procedure or medication will cost. This would help avoid the sort of situation described in the Times article, in which a plastic surgeon ambushed a family with a bill for $6,000 after putting three stitches inside a young boy’s mouth during an emergency-room visit.

What we’re talking about here, in short, is complete transparency in health care pricing--the same transparency you get with any department store catalogue or online vendor. It would mean that, prior to getting a CT scan of that aching hip, your physician would give you a handout explaining the charge for the scan, along with a summary of the research data on the scan’s effectiveness in cases like yours--then give you the option of proceeding with it or not. And it would mean that as you prepare to enter the hospital for a three-day stay, you would get an e-mail with a detailed breakdown of what you could expect to be charged for medical supplies, specialists’ fees, medications, daily room and board, and so on--followed by another e-mail from your insurance company outlining how much of this would be covered and what your out-of-pocket costs would be.