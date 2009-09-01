Martin Feldstein -- Harvard economist, McCain advisor, and member of Obama's Recovery Advisory Board -- wants more resources devoted to defense spending:

The focus on domestic economic policies in the 1930s and the desire to remain militarily neutral delayed the major military buildup that eventually achieved the economic recovery. The administration’s current budget point to a one‐fifth reduction in the share of GDP devoted to defense over the next decade. In light of the increased range of adversaries and threats that the nation now faces, there are likely to be substantial national security benefits to increasing the share of GDP devoted to defense and other aspects of international security.

But Feldstein's notion that military spending "eventually achieved the economic recovery" is debatable.

Fellow conservative Harvard economist Robert Barro has argued that increased military spending during WWII actually depressed other parts of the economy.