New Hope for Japan: Why I Think It Could Finally Start Acting Like a Real Democracy

What they want is nothing out of the ordinary for most other countries:

They want to have cabinet meetings with well-informed ministers who may deliberate on policy and bring up new business, rather than putting their hanko (Japanese stamps that substitute for signatures) on documents prepared the previous day at the regular meetings of the administrative vice ministers.

(Japanese stamps that substitute for signatures) on documents prepared the previous day at the regular meetings of the administrative vice ministers. They want to introduce a national budget that reflects final decisions by the premier and his council of ministers, which may entail overruling the priorities of the Budget Bureau of the Ministry of Finance.

They want to eliminate the enormous waste and misappropriations of the nicknamed "second budget," which in some years is almost as large as the national budget, but which is administered by the Trust Fund Bureau of the Ministry of Finance and is allocated at the discretion of the bureaucrats.

Having gained political leverage that would be considered normal for democracies, they want to rethink Japan’s national purpose, which has long been taken for granted, of promoting at all costs Japanese industrial production capacity regardless of profits or social welfare. That dates from the late 1950s and, while there have been many adjustments and new secondary priorities, bureaucratic routine and bureaucratic self-preservation has, essentially, kept Japan on that course for half a century.

This will also be the first time that Japan will be governed by a party that represents the urban middle class. Japan’s LDP had catered mostly to the special interests of farmers, business leaders, and small shopkeepers. Earlier attempts to create sarariman (salaryman) parties have failed. Politically aware Japanese, especially in the cities, have long known that something is fundamentally wrong with the manner in which their country was governed. Until 1993, this was seen as regrettable but inevitable, as if it were a fact of nature. Then a political upheaval took place which brought to the fore a number of articulate reformist politicians, and energized the political community with a plethora of exposés in mainstream media about how Japanese bureaucratic power is exercised. Ever since then, the notion has lingered in the back of the public's mind that fundamental reform is not only desirable, but also possible. Still, after being overused in political speeches, this idea has lost its original force.

The early reformist politicians who tried their hands at actually governing discovered that they didn't know where to begin, and that they had to fall back entirely on the knowledge of the bureaucrats they were supposed to lead. Originally ensconced in splinter parties, they found each other and formed the Minshuto, which only in the past two or three years began to take on the shape of a credible and electable opposition party. The Socialist Party, which had claimed to play that role, had betrayed the Japanese electorate for four decades by never seriously trying to take over from the LDP.

Will Japan's new government be able to do what the reformists could not possibly accomplish in 1993? Skeptics point at the divisions within the Minshuto. And it is true that within a very short time a large number of politicians had to be found to fill the ranks of this increasingly successful opposition party. They do not share the experience and the original idealism of the central party figures. Many of them will be asked by the party to begin monitoring the conduct of the bureaucrats--a practice for which there are no precedents in Japanese politics, and for which they are obviously not properly prepared.