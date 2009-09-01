- Murthaville: Inside the City That Pork Built, by Jason Zengerle
- A Simple Proposal to Reform Health Care: Tell Us How Much Everything Costs Upfront, by Royce Flippin
- Liberal Lawyers Built Their Own Version of the Federalist Society. Now, All They Need Are Some Coherent Ideas, by Eric A. Posner and Adrian Vermeule
- Don’t Let Conservatives Turn “Redistribution” Into a Dirty Word, by Ed Kilgore
- What Bill Bradley Can (and Can’t) Teach Us About Compromise on Health Care Reform, by Jonathan Cohn
- New Hope for Japan: Why I Think It Could Finally Start Acting Like a Real Democracy, by Karel van Wolferen
- The Stimulus is Creating More Jobs--But Is It Really Improving Our Cities? by Mark Muro
- Hey Chris Brown, Take Your Contrite-Puppy Self-Delusions Somewhere Else, by Michelle Cottle
