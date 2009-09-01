George Will's column today about Afghanistan might be interesting or worthy of further discussion. But why (why!) does he have to throw in gratuitous swipes that make him seem like a Pat Buchanan-ite. The column is called 'Time To Get Out of Afghanistan'. Here is Will:

Three-quarters of Afghanistan's poppy production for opium comes from Helmand. In what should be called Operation Sisyphus, U.S. officials are urging farmers to grow other crops. Endive, perhaps?

Haha, those silly Afghanis don't even know about endive. Maybe because Afghanistan is not, in Will's words, "a nation that actually matters."