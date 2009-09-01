Infrastructure—roads and rails, ports and pipes, bits and bytes—determines how efficiently and rapidly people, goods, and information move within and across our major metropolitan markets, driving their success and prosperity.

It's only slightly hyperbolic to contend that the past 12 months marked a new era in U.S. infrastructure. But after the flurry of activity this past year it's no wonder why some have gone so far as to proclaim "infrastructure is sexy." What a whirlwind year:

The Good: Of course, infrastructure got an unprecedented $126 billion boost by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and later in the president's 2010 budget. The emphasis on transportation, the energy grid, water-sewer, and other areas will strongly influence the built environments of our metropolitan economies. The high-speed rail initiative has captured the imagination of the nation like few others in recent memory as evidenced by the $103 billion in spending proposed in 278 advanced applications from 40 different states.

The Bad: However, analyses are beginning to show that states, in the driver’s seat for national recovery, are not taking advantage of their ability to innovate, targeting money to metropolitan areas, or spending these dollars on transportation alternatives. Fortunately, there is an encouragingly heavy emphasis on improving and maintaining existing infrastructure.