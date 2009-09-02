A proposed tax on sugary drinks has gotten some good press of late, but here's a new paper that casts doubt on its obesity fighting abilities for children and adolescents.

Jason Fletcher of Yale, David Frisvold of Emory, and Nathan Tefft of Bates collected data on the effects of soft drink taxes in about 20 states that had implemented them at some point between 1988 - 2006.

While the taxes -- which averaged about 2% over the period -- did reduce soft drink consumption by the young, they were not helpful in reducing obesity rates. The reason? Kids still managed to get their extra calories by switching over to whole milk and fruit drinks:

Soda taxes seem to be an ineffective “obesity tax” due to a standard behavioral response to the policy, where children and adolescents consume more calories of relatively cheaper beverages