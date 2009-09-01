He apparently doesn't stay in hotels. When he travels, he brings his Bedouin tent with him. In Paris two years ago, his minions set up his big wigwam outside the Hôtel Marigny. If he ever goes to London, where there are many government ministers and bankers eager to meet him, perhaps they could arrange for his portable lodgings to be put up on the lawns of Buckingham Palace.

The immediate challenge is for him to find a place to stay in New York during the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, where for one year a loyal satrap will preside over its proceedings. The Libyan delegation tried to get him space in Central Park. No go. He thought he could fall back on Englewood, New Jersey, where his government owns a house and a piece of land. Apparently, no go, also. Maybe the local Jews, many of them Orthodox, put the kibosh on his stay. But, come to think of it, you don't have to be Jewish to eat Levy's rye bread. And you don't have to be Jewish not to want Gadhafi hanging out in your small town.

The inventive Michael Daly at the N.Y. Daily News has a really intelligent suggestion about where the Brotherly Leader and Guide of the Revolution should be put up:

