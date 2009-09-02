- Sarah Palin, Meet Hippocrates: ‘Death Panels,’ Medical Ethics, and the Nefarious Critics of Health Care Reform, by Sherwin B. Nuland
- It’s Easy to Say That Obama Is Losing Popularity Because He’s Been Too Liberal. It’s Also Wrong. by Jonathan Chait
- Are Democrats Punting on Environmental Issues to Secure a Victory for Health Care? Can They Not Do Both? by Kate Sheppard
- The Sloppy Language of ‘Mad Men’: Did People Really Talk Like That in the 1960s? by John McWhorter
- The False Security Blanket of MORE Nukes, by Peter Scoblic
- Serious People Have Submitted Serious Ideas to Improve the Republican Party. They Can’t Be Serious. by Alan Wolfe
- Should Politicians Be Judged By the Papers They Wrote in College? by Michelle Cottle
- Chavez’s Friend in Massachusetts, by James Kirchick
- Do Obama’s Policies Centralize Too Much Power in Washington? by Noam Scheiber
- Return That Tank--Military Spending Is Not Going to Get Us Out Of The Economic Crisis, by Zubin Jelveh
- How Modern Finance Is Like Junk Food, by Simon Johnson
