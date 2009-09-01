—May agree to scale back insurance subsidies, but allows room for negotiation. The Finance Committee has already indicated that they plan to scale back the subsidies to help low-income individuals to buy insurance, providing help to those earning up to 300% above the poverty line, as opposed to the 400% that’s in the HELP/House bills. Snowe argues that most of the uninsured fall below the 300% mark, though—according to multiple sources—she believes there are some “unique problems” that those in the 300-400% range face. She is going to continue deliberating ways to help these individuals in negotiations. But it’s not clear what those mechanisms might be if Finance isn’t willing to budge from the lower figure--and if Snowe’s not willing to fight to push it higher:

—Wants financing for the bill to come from within the health care system. Snowe apparently wants to finance the bill from “within the health care system,” according to one source, and expects much of the savings to come from industry groups and cost-savings measures within the system. But for meaningful reform to happen, more money will probably have to be put on the table--and the means for doing so might not be to Snowe’s liking. Back in May, she spoke out against putting a cap on the tax exclusion of employer-sponsored benefits, opposing a significant potential revenue stream for the bill. Altogether, it’s still unclear whether she will support taxing individuals—either within or outside the system—to pay for the bill.

—Supports a reduction of the minimum benefits that all insurance policies would have to provide. The “actuarial standard” basically means the percentage of medical bills that insurance would have to cover. The HELP bill set this at 75%, while Snowe seems inclined to support something closer to 65%. According to my sources, it’s partly because Snowe thinks this is less of a priority for the public—they don’t understand this provision very well and are more concerned about, say, the high cost of insurance premiums. And plans that provide fewer benefits are bound to cost less.

—Willing to consider having larger businesses participate in the Health Insurance Exchange. Right now, only small businesses would be eligible to participate in the exchange, which could limit its cost-saving potential. Snowe is interested in exploring whether businesses with more than 50 employees could participate--a move that could ultimately strengthen the exchanges by attracting a larger, and more medically diverse, group of people.

—Wants to protect older people from undue price discrimination by insurance companies. Right now, insurance companies in certain states charge exorbitantly higher premiums for older patients—the HELP/House bill stipulate that they can only vary by a factor of 2, but Enzi wanted to push it to 5. On this issue, Snowe appears to be on the more liberal end of the spectrum, though she doesn’t expect the rating to remain as low as 2.