Alan Bersin, Obama’s “Border Czar,” rips apart arguments to legalize drugs in the U.S., suggesting that there is much more we can do to educate Americans and crack down on supply: “I wouldn’t concede on this one at all.” Bersin is the Assistant Secretary for International Affairs and Special Representative for Border Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

