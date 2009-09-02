New employment data for August will be released this Friday, fueling a fresh round of analysis and punditry about whether the economy is on the upswing.

To get ahead of that news, Vice President Biden will give what’s billed as a “major address” tomorrow at Brookings to reinforce the administration’s assessment that the economy is improving and the federal stimulus package is working. No doubt, he will come armed with a new set of corroborative economic statistics and federal spending data.

These national statistics are encouraging, but there’s just one problem.

There is no uniform national economy.