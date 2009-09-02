As Robert McDonnell watches his gubernatorial campaign crash and burn, every excuse out of his mouth seems only to emphasize the mess he's in. His retrograde masters thesis having gotten him in trouble with the ladies of Virginia in particular, the candidate has launched a panicked defense along the lines of: 1. He doesn't believe much of that crap anymore. 2. It's an old paper--an "academic exercise" no less--that should be ignored in favor of his public record. 3. Even on those issues where he does still feel that way, he would respect existing law. 4. He can't possibly be sexist because his wife and daughters have jobs and he's hired oodles of female campaign workers.

Let's run through this defense piece by piece.

1. The whole changed-my-mind excuse would be more compelling if bits of McDonnell's public record didn't suggest he still pines for some TVLand version of the 1950s where all men were straight, all women were cinch-waisted housefraus, and public school teachers could lead their pupils in enthusiastic prayer for Jesus to smite the sodomites. This may not be the full measure of the legislator, but he's certainly invited the scrutiny.

2. As previously noted, I'm broadly sympathetic to the don't-judge-me-by-old-student-writings excuse, although (also previously noted) the fact that McDonnell was 34 with scads of real-world experience at the time he produced this charming blueprint doesn't put him in the same category as someone who wrote something politically toxic as a wide-eyed, self-satisfied undergrad. To be absolutely fair, I was willing to cut Jim Webb a little slack for that daffy "Women Can't Fight Piece," which, Ruth Marcus reminds us, he penned at age 33. But even if we opt to judge McDonnell wholly on his legislative record, I'm not sure how much that changes the equation given said record.