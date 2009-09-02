The retired star Red Sox pitcher, who stumped with John McCain in New Hampshire in 2008, says he's been "contacted" about running for Ted Kennedy's Senate seat and isn't ruling it out.

Update: He's got a statement on his blog:

While my family is obviously the priority, and 38 Studios is a priority, I do have some interest in the possibility. That being said to get to there, from where I am today, many many things would have to align themselves for that to truly happen. I am not going to comment further on the matter since at this point it would be speculation on top of speculation.