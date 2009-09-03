- Hacking the Regime: How the Falun Gong Boosted the Iranian Uprising, by Eli Lake
- Get a Room! The Politics of Barack and Michelle’s Public Displays of Affection, by Michelle Cottle
- Americans Still Don’t Trust Government--But They Could Go For A Health Care Plan Modeled Like This… by William Galston
- Biden’s Spin: What the Latest Stimulus Numbers Won’t Tell You, by Amy Liu
- Remember Those Crazy Town Hall Meetings? Well, They Weren’t Really That Crazy. by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
- Has This Month’s Health Care Fiasco Actually HELPED Obama? by Jonathan Chait
- All in the Family: The Crackpot Ramblings of Qaddafi Senior and Junior, by Marty Peretz
- SLIDESHOW: Harvard as Repository for Has-Been Politicos, by Noah Kristula-Green
- This Hyper-Ideological Health Care Bill Is Neither Hyper nor Ideological. Discuss, by Jonathan Cohn
- The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Obama’s Investment in Infrastructure, by Robert Puentes
- Why the Senate Delay Won't Kill off Global Climate Talks, by Kate Sheppard
As always, be sure to check out economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, metro policy debate on The Avenue, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Simon Johnson, Ed Kilgore, Damon Linker, and John McWhorter.