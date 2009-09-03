The WaPo has a piece today about some jerkwad local DJ who punk'd the public by having an intern pose as an unfaithful husband and stand for several days on a busy thoroughfare wearing a homemade sandwich board reading, "I cheated. This is My Punishment." The faux story quickly went global via the web, and the DJ--who staged an exclusive interview with the "cheater"--later claimed the hoax was all part of some elaborate fact-checking test to see if real journalists would jump on the story.

Yeah. Right. A pathetic publicity stunt is more like it--and not even a terribly original one. (The WaPo talked to another DJ who has participated in two similar hoaxes.) Among other annoyances, the DJ publicly trashed the reporters who started calling around trying to do the fact-checking that he was ostensibly trying to prove they wouldn't bother with. The best that can be said about this clown is that at least he didn't air reports of people allegedly getting it on in St. Patricks Cathedral.

That said, I realize plenty of folks thrill to daffy publicity stunts. For you, I offer this grabber that just landed in my inbox:

Dear Michelle,