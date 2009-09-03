There was a lot of standard defense of Team Obama stimulus policy in Vice President Biden’s speech on the recovery act here at Brookings today. And that’s fine, as it’s true there’s increasing evidence the package has had an important stimulative impact on the wounded economy.

And yet, what was more impressive to me than the standard stuff on jobs created and airport and highway projects underway was what was not really standard in the speech, by the standards of the usual discourse around stimulus.

In his remarks here, for example, Biden spoke solidly for “transformation” (and not just near-term job-creation) through the recovery package’s investments. That was refreshing because we have thought for a while that the administration’s signal-sending on the recovery effort has over-emphasized short-term impact and cautions against waste, fraud, and abuse and under-emphasized calls for creativity and transformation.

Today the vice president counted jobs and wore his “sheriff’s hat” proudly, but he also spoke almost more insistently about “laying the platform for the economy of the 21st century.”