Vice President Joe Biden’s speech on the progress of the Recovery Act dwelled substantially on how the act was supporting and even spurring innovation in communities across the country. (My colleagues have uncovered several examples.)

But the act’s focus on accountability and transparency raises the difficult question of whether a hunt for waste, fraud, and abuse could end up squelching local creativity. The fear of making mistakes can stifle the kind of transformative policy making that was one of the stated goals of the Recovery Act. If state and metropolitan leaders feel like an army of inspector generals is ready to pounce, they’re less likely to take risks that could lead to great outcomes, but that also could fizzle. (Some places are already taking heat for legitimate projects that others, not necessarily their constituents, deem ridiculous.)

The act’s insistence on transparency, accountability, and efficiency not only can root out crooks and fools, but also could show actors at all levels of government what kinds of initiatives work, and how, and how well, keeping cash-strapped, time-pressured state and local governments from reinventing the wheel, which is a particular concern with Recovery Act funds because of the law’s strict timelines.

But sometimes a good idea translates into a bad result, not because of malfeasance but because of everyday limitations of knowledge and the vagaries of circumstance. And that has lessons, too. Experiments in laboratories of democracy sometimes fail--and that’s explicit in Justice Brandeis’ famous quotation about the benefits of a federal system: “It is one of the happy incidents of the federal system that a single courageous state may, if its citizens choose, serve as a laboratory; and try novel social and economic experiments without risk to the rest of the country.”