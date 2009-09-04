At the much-emptied pizzeria early the next morning, Abubakker, joined by a fellow Uighur and former detainee named Akhtar Qassim Basit, recounted his tale, rarely betraying the slightest emotion. It began with his arrest during a Chinese crackdown in his home region of Xinjiang, known among Uighur separatists as East Turkestan. Released from prison after seven months, Abubakker says he witnessed greater Chinese enforcement of bans on male beards, female headscarves, mosque attendance by minors, and bearing more than two children (though he was able, he confides with a smile, to have three: “They can’t do anything about twins!”). Seeking religious freedom and more gainful employment, he crossed the border to Kyrgyzstan and planned to work at a Uighur-owned leather factory in Turkey. On his way, he traveled through Pakistan and a Uighur village in Afghanistan, where he arrived in July 2001. Though he asserts that he went there only to wait for a visa, he testified in a U.S. military hearing that, in exchange for room and board, he had trained there “for a future fight against the Chinese government.”

Some three months after his arrival, he recalled, bombs fell on the village. (Abubakker said emphatically that he had no idea whose military aircraft were flying above him: “We didn’t know about September 11 until we were in Guantánamo.”) Abubakker, Akhtar, and 16 Uighurs hid for weeks in nearby caves in Tora Bora before trekking through snowy mountains to Pakistan, where Shia villagers deceived them with a warm welcome and then sold them to the Pakistani authorities for a bounty of $5,000 each. (America had offered rewards for turning in Al Qaeda suspects.)

Once the Uighurs were transferred to American custody, Abubakker said, the detainees were reassured that their arrest had been a mistake: “The Americans . . . said that they had come to Afghanistan for Al Qaeda and that they had no problem with Uighurs. . . . They asked us for information about China and promised us they would not share it with the Chinese”--pledges that he said were repeated after the men were transferred to Guantánamo, six months later.

But these promises quickly evaporated. At the time of Abubakker’s capture, in December 2001, the United States denied China’s request for custody of the Uighur detainees and refused to link Uighur separatists to the global war on terrorism. But, as military action against Iraq loomed, and the United States faced the possibility that China’s representative on the United Nations Security Council would veto any such action, U.S. policy toward the Uighurs changed. In the last week of August 2002, as President Bush prepared to make his case for confronting Iraq to the U.N., Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage traveled to China where, in addition to presenting his hosts with grounds for toppling Saddam Hussein, he announced that the United States was acceding to China’s demand to label an obscure Uighur group, the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a terrorist organization.

The next month, a delegation of Chinese officials arrived at Guantánamo to interrogate Abubakker and the other Uighur detainees. The night before the Chinese arrived, according to congressional testimony of the Justice Department’s inspector general, the U.S. military used on the Uighurs “what became known as the ‘frequent flyer program’ to disrupt detainees’ sleep in an effort to lessen their resistance to questioning.” The next day, Abubakker told me with an air of indignation, “The Chinese prevented us from eating, drinking, and praying, and questioned some of us for nine hours. . . . They told me, ‘If you don’t speak now, you will speak in China.’ They showed me that the Americans had given them my file--with my name, my home address, information about my family.” At the end of the interrogation, when Abubakker refused to allow the Chinese officials to take his picture, “They went outside and brought in two Americans, who held my arms and neck while the Chinese photographed.” Afterward, Abubakker said, he was sent on Chinese orders to solitary confinement in a frigid cell, from which he wasn’t released until the Chinese delegation departed.