I know I've already made my point, but I remain fascinated by Soviet savagery in Afghanistan, and America's wholly different moral and strategic approach there. Today, there's an (understandable) outcry whenever a U.S. airstrike targeting Taliban fighters also kills a handful of civilians--as when an early August raid left four civilians dead near Kandahar, stirring local outrage and wide media coverage. Now, consider this 1984 NYT account of Soviet tactics in northern Afghanistan:

Several hundred civilians have reportedly been killed in Afghanistan in a sweep by Soviet troops backed by tanks and helicopter gunships through a valley north of the capital....

One Western source said the Soviet forces appeared to have embarked on a renewed effort to crush popular backing for the guerrillas. Last week's drive, in which Afghan Government forces played some part, was said to be part of an increased Soviet effort over the last six months to strike at civilians supporting the rebels, especially in the Shomali region.